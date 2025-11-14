Season's Top-Rated Officials Set for 112th Grey Cup
Published on November 14, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
WINNIPEG (November 14, 2025) - The Canadian Football League's (CFL) top-rated officials during the 2025 season will gear up for the 112th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 16.
The sold-out championship, featuring mgk in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, Our Lady Peace in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show and anthem singer Catie St. Germain, will be played in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS; it will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and internationally on the league's free livestreaming platform, CFL+.
112TH GREY CUP OFFICIATING CREW
(Position | Number | Name | Seasons | Games | Grey Cup appearances)
Referee | 28 | Andre Proulx | 27 | 463 | 11th
Umpire | 34 | Ritchie Miller | 16 | 245 | 6th
Down Judge | 89 | Marc Cobb | 7 | 90 | 1st
Line Judge | 36 | Thomas Cesari | 13 | 220 | 5th
Side Judge | 75 | Dave Gatza | 16 | 276 | 4th
Back Judge | 40 | Kevin Riopel | 8 | 95 | 3rd
Field Judge | 23 | Jim Carlisle | 10 | 124 | 1st
Backup Referee | 74 | Tim Kroeker | 19 | 308 | 7th
Backup Official | 24 | Troy Semenchuk | 9 | 156 | 3rd
Backup Official | 83 | Dan Mulvihill | 9 | 84 | 1st
Backup Official | 73 | Brian Chrupalo | 20 | 334 | 8th
OFF-FIELD OFFICIATING TEAM
Vice-President, Officiating | Darren Hackwood
Supervisor, Officiating | Steve Dolyniuk
Manager, Officiating and Replay Official | Al Bradbury
Video Official | Dave Foxcroft
