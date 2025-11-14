Season's Top-Rated Officials Set for 112th Grey Cup

Published on November 14, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







WINNIPEG (November 14, 2025) - The Canadian Football League's (CFL) top-rated officials during the 2025 season will gear up for the 112th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 16.

The sold-out championship, featuring mgk in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, Our Lady Peace in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show and anthem singer Catie St. Germain, will be played in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS; it will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and internationally on the league's free livestreaming platform, CFL+.

112TH GREY CUP OFFICIATING CREW

(Position | Number | Name | Seasons | Games | Grey Cup appearances)

Referee | 28 | Andre Proulx | 27 | 463 | 11th

Umpire | 34 | Ritchie Miller | 16 | 245 | 6th

Down Judge | 89 | Marc Cobb | 7 | 90 | 1st

Line Judge | 36 | Thomas Cesari | 13 | 220 | 5th

Side Judge | 75 | Dave Gatza | 16 | 276 | 4th

Back Judge | 40 | Kevin Riopel | 8 | 95 | 3rd

Field Judge | 23 | Jim Carlisle | 10 | 124 | 1st

Backup Referee | 74 | Tim Kroeker | 19 | 308 | 7th

Backup Official | 24 | Troy Semenchuk | 9 | 156 | 3rd

Backup Official | 83 | Dan Mulvihill | 9 | 84 | 1st

Backup Official | 73 | Brian Chrupalo | 20 | 334 | 8th

OFF-FIELD OFFICIATING TEAM

Vice-President, Officiating | Darren Hackwood

Supervisor, Officiating | Steve Dolyniuk

Manager, Officiating and Replay Official | Al Bradbury

Video Official | Dave Foxcroft







Canadian Football League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.