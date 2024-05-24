Sea Bears Stun Shooting Stars 109-106 in Thrilling Home-Opener Victory

May 24, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Winnipeg Sea Bears' Teddy Allen in action

() Winnipeg Sea Bears' Teddy Allen in action()

Images from this story

Zane Waterman and LJ Thorpe combined for more than 35 points to help the Brampton Honey Badgers (1-0) come back from a double-digit deficit and take down the Niagara River Lions (0-1) 74-67.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.