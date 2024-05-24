Bandits' Hot First Half Carries Them To 95-75 Win Over Alliance

May 24, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







Koby McEwen matched his CEBL career-high with five made threes to lead the Vancouver Bandits (1-0) in a season-opening 95-75 win against the Montréal Alliance (0-1) on Friday Night.

The Toronto native shot 62 per cent from beyond the arc in his first game with the Vancouver Bandits, finishing with a game-high 22 points to go with six rebounds and four assists.

