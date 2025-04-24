Scuba Divers Emerge for the 2025 Season

The Santa Rosa Scuba Divers are coming out of the water in time for the 2025 season. The Pecos League will play in Doyle Park under the five year agreement that is still active that was signed in 2022. The Scuba Divers are replacing the Vallejo Seaweed in the 16 team Pecos Baseball League. The Divers will inherit a very strong coaching staff and roster that qualified for the Pecos League Playoffs and narrowly lost to Bakersfield in the first round of the Pacific Division Playoffs.

In 2022 the Scuba Divers were founded and they qualified for the Pacific Division playoffs in their only year in the league. The Scuba Divers didn't return in 2023 due to logistical issues with Doyle Park. These issues have been resolved.

The Divers have been underwater for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. 2025 marks the perfect time to come out of the water.

The Scuba Divers are excited to continue to build fan base and bring a good level of baseball to Sonoma County in the Pecos League. In doing so allowing others in community to be involved with the team.

The Scuba Divers will be part of a process to restore and refurbish the playing surface and amenities at Doyle Park for all user groups.

Why is it named Doyle Park?

Frank Doyle (1863-1948) and his father Manville Doyle formed the Exchange Bank of Santa Rosa in 1890. Frank purchased the land for Doyle Community Park as a memorial for his 13-year-old son who died during tonsillectomy surgery in 1921. Frank encouraged improvement of local transportation, including building the Golden Gate Bridge. While touring the bridge construction site two months before the opening, Frank rode in the first private automobile across the bridge, and was designated "Father of the Golden Gate." When Frank died, 50.4% of the Exchange Bank common stock was put into a perpetual trust as the Frank P. Doyle and Polly O'Meara Doyle Scholarship Fund. Since 1948, this scholarship fund has provided over $90 million to more than 135,000 Sonoma County students attending Santa Rosa Junior College. The fund also provides $2,000 annually for maintenance of Doyle Community Park.

