Schedule of Festivities at the 2025 Memorial Cup Unveiled

April 14, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







RIMOUSKI, QC - With the 2025 Memorial Cup just a little over a month away, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and the 2025 Memorial Cup Host Organizing are proud to unveil the complete schedule of festivities planned for the 105th edition of the Memorial Cup, which will take place from May 22 to June 1, 2025, in Rimouski, Québec.

Bringing the spirit of hockey beyond the rink, the 2025 Memorial Cup will transform Rimouski and the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region into the Land of Champions with a vibrant program of live entertainment, interactive fan experiences, cultural showcases, and community events - all designed to make the tournament an unforgettable experience for residents, visitors, and fans alike.

A wide array of exciting events and activities are scheduled over the 11 days of the 2025 Memorial Cup in Rimouski, including the following:

The Arrival of the Cup presented by Levio (May 22 at 4:00 p.m. @ Champions Headquarters outside Sun Life Financial Coliseum): A day before the puck drops, fans are welcome to join us for this free event, which will see the prestigious Memorial Cup trophy officially arrive in Rimouski. Departing from Cégep de Rimouski, the Memorial Cup will be escorted to the Champions Headquarters. Once there, a brief formal program will take place on the Premier Tech Stage located under the Béton Provincial Dome, and it will be highlighted by the introduction of the four participating Memorial Cup teams and the unveiling of the Rimouski Océanic's commemorative jersey that will be worn during the tournament's opening game.

Official Opening Night of the 105th Memorial Cup (May 22 at 7:00 p.m. @ Hôtel Rimouski): This exclusive ticketed event will see honoured guests, partners, dignitaries, fans, and the four participating clubs of the 2025 Memorial Cup gather for a celebration ahead of the tournament's first game. Guests will include former Rimouski Océanic players, including honorary co-chairs & 2000 Memorial Cup Champions Jonathan Beaulieu and Brad Richards. Fans, partners, and more are invited to get their tickets in-person or online ($250 + taxes and fees; food & beverages included) to this special evening.

Champions Headquarters (May 22 - June 1 @ Outside of Sun Life Financial Coliseum): Serving as this year's Fan Fest, the Champions Headquarters will be the go-to gathering spot during the 2025 Memorial Cup. Featuring an impressive lineup of activities, including interactive skills games, a dek hockey rink, a Ferris wheel, live music from Québec artists, and a cozy lounge area with fire pits and Adirondack chairs, the Champions Headquarters will be free to fans of all ages. This one-of-a-kind space will also host daily viewing parties at the Béton Provincial Dome for every game of the 2025 Memorial Cup.

Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF) (May 23 - June 1 @ Édifice Claire L'Heureux-Dubé): The HHOF will showcase its most prized artifacts and trophies in Rimouski, something that is usually reserved for fans who visit the HHOF in Toronto. The HHOF has held this one-of-a-kind display at the Memorial Cup for around 25 years, and it stands as their longest-running and largest annual display.

Shootout Tournament presented by Le Lait (May 24 & 25 at 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ Champions Headquarters outside Sun Life Financial Coliseum): The Champions Headquarters will host two tournaments on the dek hockey playing surface, offering a unique opportunity for fans to demonstrate their hockey skills and experience. Specifically, on May 24, the tournament will be reserved for those under 18, while on May 25, it will be the turn of those 18 and over to take up the challenge. With prizes available to the winners, both tournaments are open to all, whether you register as a team or an individual.

Fan Breakfast (May 25 at 9:00 a.m. @ Club de golf l'Empress): Organized by Memorial Cup fans and the Océanic fan club, this luncheon is an opportunity for visitors and members of the Rimouski community to meet other hockey fanatics, share their passion, and immerse themselves in the unique atmosphere of the Memorial Cup. Proceeds from the event will be donated to local organizations. Fans interested in attending this ticketed event ($30 per ticket) must confirm their presence by emailing memorialcupfanbreakfast@gmail.com.

"Lobster and Co." Gourmet Dinner presented by Tourisme Gaspésie (May 31 at 6:00 p.m. @ HMCS d'Iberville / Canadian Forces Naval Reserve): In a place steeped in maritime history and tradition at the HMCS d'Iberville, guests of this ticketed event will be treated to the talented cuisine of local chef Frédérick Boucher (Les Jardins de Métis and Villa Estevan Lodge) as they dine on seafood and Gaspésie-inspired cooking. For more information or to reserve your place for this evening, please email info@coupememorial2025.ca.

Visit chl.ca/memorialcup-eventdetails for additional details on these events and others taking place at the 2025 Memorial Cup.

Back in October, the full inventory of nine-game ticket packages sold in a little less than three weeks, as the 2025 Memorial Cup marked the fastest sellout for the CHL's championship event in 11 years. For those individuals who have added their names to the ticketing waitlist, the 2025 Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee will contact fans in the coming weeks about additional standing-room options that will become available.

The Memorial Cup is a four-team round-robin tournament played among the champions of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), along with a host team. The 105th edition of the Memorial Cup is scheduled to take place from May 22 to June 1 in Rimouski, marking the return of the Memorial Cup to the province of Québec for the first time in 10 years. As hosts, the Rimouski Océanic will be one of four teams to participate in it alongside this season's playoff champion from each of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL. For more information on the 2025 Memorial Cup, visit chl.ca/memorialcup.

