SC Veterans Upstate Salute at Fluor Field on November 12th

The Drive are excited to team up with fellow Upstate Veterans Alliance partners GE Vernova, Prisma Health, and Michelin for the eighth annual SC Veterans Upstate Salute! You're invited to join us in this free celebration on Sunday, November 12th at Fluor Field, as we honor, recognize, and celebrate our local veterans with a night full of entertainment.

The Fluor Field gates will open at 3:00 PM. Highlights of the evening a rifle salute, Special Forces Jump Team performance, an aerial flyover featuring vintage warbird planes, opportunities to meet community agencies supporting veterans and their families, and a live concert by Christian Stolz and The Broken Arrows, a Nashville, Tennessee based band led by 2 former US Marine Corps infantrymen. The night will conclude with a spectacular firework show over the right field side of the stadium walls.

Food and drink are available for purchase throughout the event at the Fluor Field concession stands.

Admission for the SC Veterans Upstate Salute is complimentary, and we hope you'll join us as we help celebrate our nation's veterans!

