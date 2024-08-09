Sayles fined for previous week's actions

August 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:

Hamilton defensive lineman Casey Sayles has been fined for delivering a high hit on Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.