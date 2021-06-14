San Jose Giants Sweep Low-A West Weekly Awards

San Jose, CA_- Two San Jose Giants were honored by Minor League Baseball for their outstanding performances last week in Stockton. Starting pitcher Wil Jensen received the Low-A West Pitcher of the Week, while 3B Casey Schmitt was named Player of the Week.

Jensen, a right-hander signed out of Pepperdine University, put together another strong outing (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 SO), leading the team to a 5-0 victory over the Ports on Friday.

Schmitt, a former 2nd Round Draft pick from San Diego State University, has caught fire the last couple of weeks. His stellar week included home runs in three consecutive games and weekly totals of: .450 avg (9-20 AB), 4 HR and 10 RBI. Schmitt is now tied for the team lead with 7 home runs with shortstop Marco Luciano.

The San Jose Giants announced last week plans to open Excite Ballpark at full capacity starting on June 22. For more information on single game tickets, ticket packages and group reservations for the season, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

