San Jose Giants Join Newly Formed Organization Diamond Baseball Holdings

December 8, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants have entered into an agreement to become a part of Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization dedicated to supporting, promoting, and enhancing the sport of baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation and investment. DBH is a subsidiary of Endeavor, the global sports and entertainment company.

Following the closing of the transaction, the San Jose Giants will continue to be led by President and CEO, Daniel Orum and Chief Operating Officer, Ben Taylor, and remain an MLB affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

"Joining DBH is a meaningful step toward furthering our commitment to providing fun, affordable, family entertainment to the San Jose community. San Jose deserves a next level experience in minor league baseball, with the same ballpark traditions fans have come to know and love. I trust that joining DBH will help us achieve an unparalleled ballpark experience for years to come," said Orum.

As part of DBH, Orum and Taylor will work closely with Diamond Baseball Holdings' leadership, Pat Battle and Peter B. Freund, to realize the club's ambitions. Battle is Executive Chairman of DBH, bringing extensive experience at the local and national level, as well as ownership interest in two PDL teams. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Learfield and serves as an advisor to Endeavor across multiple companies. Freund is CEO of DBH, also bringing to the plate experience as a longtime Minor League Baseball owner and operator. Freund most recently consulted with the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball on the transition of Major League Baseball's licensed affiliates while spearheading the formation of the MLB Draft League.

"We are proud of our over three-decade partnership with San Jose, one of the longest in all of Minor League Baseball. Peter and Pat's vision and leadership coupled with the exceptional front office and strong fan base will create a greatly enhanced experience for our Giants prospects and fans alike in the coming years," said San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer.

"Diamond Baseball Holdings will be global in our ambitions and hyper-local in our approach, and creating incredible fan experiences will remain our number one priority," said Battle and Freund. "Additionally, we look forward to providing opportunities for growth to the employees of PDL Clubs whose passion and ingenuity have built the sport through the decades."

Diamond Baseball Holdings was formed by Endeavor, the global sports and entertainment company. DBH will support the San Jose Giants with ticket sales, partnerships, naming rights, food & beverage, merchandise, content strategy, collectibles/authentics/NFTs and media rights, tapping into the broader Endeavor network for expertise across the various disciplines.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from December 8, 2021

San Jose Giants Join Newly Formed Organization Diamond Baseball Holdings - San Jose Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.