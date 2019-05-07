San Jose Giants Homestand Preview: May 13 - May 19

May 7, 2019 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release





San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants return home for a seven-game homestand from Monday, May 13 through Sunday, May 19. The Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) make their first trip of the season to San Jose for a four-game set followed by a visit from the Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres affiliate). Homestand highlights include Discount Monday featuring $5 tickets and $2 concession items, Tasty Tuesday, We Care Wednesday (Kaiser Permanente), Education Day, San Jose Water Night (San Jose Water Company), Friday Night Fireworks (San Jose Water Company), an Heliot Ramos bobblehead giveaway (Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 104), Kids Run the Bases (Martinelli's), Pups in the Park and more.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased by calling 408.297.1435, by visiting the Excite Ballpark Box Office or by going online to sjgiants.com. Below is a complete list of events and promotions.

Monday, May 13 (6:30 PM: Main Gates 5:30 PM STH Gates: 5:15 PM)

Discount Monday: Every Monday, General Admission tickets are now just $5 and select concessions items are just $2! Enjoy the most affordable entertainment experience in the South Bay all summer long.

Valley Health Plan Motivation Monday: Get moving on Mondays with fun and exciting Motivation Monday classes before the Giants play. Participation is free when you show your ticket to the day's game. This week's teacher is Bryan Fobbs who will be teaching a body weight and HIIT timed interval class. | More Info

Tuesday, May 14 (6:30 PM: Main Gates 5:30 PM STH Gates: 5:15 PM)

Tasty Tuesday: Every Tasty Tuesday enjoy a special ingredient featured in menu items throughout the ballpark. Bon Appetit!

Wednesday, May 15 (6:30 PM: Main Gates 5:30 PM STH Gates: 5:15 PM)

Kaiser Permanente We Care Wednesday: The Giants recognize and celebrate local non-profits every Wednesday for We Care Wednesday. Fans also have the opportunity to learn from and interact with the charitable organizations throughout the game. | Presented By Kaiser Permanente

Wine Walker Wednesday: Each Wednesday, one Giants hitter is designated the "Wine Walker". If that batter draws a walk during the game, wine will be half-off for 15 minutes at select locations throughout the ballpark.

Thursday, May 16 (11:30 AM: Main Gates 10:30 AM STH Gates: 10:15 AM)

Education Day: Education Day offers a unique opportunity for students and teachers to enjoy an exciting learning experience at the ballpark. Education day features educational S.T.E.A.M. booths, a pregame mock press conference and more!

Friday, May 17 (7:00 PM: Main Gates 6:00 PM STH Gates: 5:45 PM)

San Jose Water Night: Join the Giants and the San Jose Water Company for Water Awareness Night! Learn how you can do your part to conserve water with interactive displays, games and booths. | Presented By San Jose Water Company

San Jose Water Giveaway: | Presented By San Jose Water Company

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game and enjoy a spectacular fireworks extravaganza. | Presented By San Jose Water Company

KRTY Family Friday: Visit KRTY.com for a Family 4-Pack or Buy One Get One Free Coupon. Must print coupon or show coupon on your mobile device at box office to redeem offer. Family Four Pack includes four General Admission tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44! Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call. Also available for purchase online. If online, enter promo code KRTY at checkout to redeem this offer or for a special KRTY Buy One Get One Free offer for General Admission or Upper Luxury Box Seating. | Presented By KRTY

Saturday, May 18 (5:00 PM: Main Gates 4:00 PM STH Gates: 3:45 PM)

Heliot Ramos Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans receive a San Jose Giants Heliot Ramos bobblehead giveaway. The 2017 first round draft pick is the San Jose Giants #2 overall prospect. | Presented By Sheet Metal Works Local 104

Martinelli's Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids are invited down onto the field to run the bases. | Presented By Martinelli's Apple Juice

MIX 106 Saturday in the Park: Visit MyMix106.com and search San Jose Giants for a Family 4-Pack or Buy One Get One Free Coupon. Must print coupon or show coupon on your mobile device at box office to redeem offer. Family Four Pack includes four General Admission tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44! Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call. Also available for purchase online. If online, enter promo code MIX at checkout to redeem this offer or for a special MIX Buy One Get One Free offer for General Admission or Upper Luxury Box Seating. | Presented By MIX 106

Sunday, May 19 (1:00 PM: Main Gates 12:00 PM STH Gates: 11:45 AM)

Pups in the Park: Pups are invited out to the ballpark for K-9 innings of fun. | More Info

Martinelli's Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids are invited down onto the field to run the bases. | Presented By Martinelli's Apple Juice

BAY Giant Sunday: Visit www.945bayfm.com and search San Jose Giants for a Family 4-Pack or Buy One Get One Free Coupon. Must print coupon or show coupon on your mobile device at box office to redeem offer. Family Four Pack includes four General Admission tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44! Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call. Also available for purchase online. If online, enter promo code BAY at checkout to redeem this offer or for a special BAY Buy One Get One Free offer for General Admission or Upper Luxury Box Seating. | Presented By BAY FM

Aquafina Sunday Funday: The San Jose Giants and Aquafina have teamed to present a Sunday Fun Day 4-Pack which includes: 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 Aquafina or Pepsi soft drinks all for just $44! Visit sjgiants.com/tickets and enter the promo code AQUAFINA to redeem this special Sunday Fun Day 4-Pack at checkout. Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call.

Watch on MiLB.TV: The San Jose Giants are on MiLB.TV for the 2019 season. Fans who cannot make it to out to the ballpark can now enjoy all San Jose Giants home baseball games for a monthly subscription of $12.99 or purchase the yearly MiLB.TV subscription for a price of $49.99. Use the promo code 'GIANTS' for an additional $10 off. All home games will be streamed live and are available on demand. With a subscription fans will also receive access to more than 5,500 Minor League games so that they'll never miss a pitch, a prospect or a promotion. For more details and to sign up for the subscription, fans should log on to sjgiants.com and click on MiLB.TV.

Streaming Live: Every Giants game can be heard live on the San Jose Giants official website at sjgiants.com. Joe Ritzo is behind the microphone as the voice of the Giants. Fans can also find team information such as updated rosters, statistics, game notes, and news by visiting the website.

Listen at the ballpark on 92.9 FM: Listen to the game at the ballpark. Tune into 92.9 FM inside the main seating bowl to listen to the live radio broadcast.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 7, 2019

San Jose Giants Homestand Preview: May 13 - May 19 - San Jose Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.