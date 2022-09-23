San Jose Giants Announce 2023 Schedule

September 23, 2022 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants announced their 2023 schedule including home and road dates as well as opponent matchups. San Jose Giants fans will have 66 home games to see the future at Excite Ballpark in 2023.

San Jose's home-opener is slated for Thursday, April 6 and the regular season concludes at Excite Ballpark on Sunday, September 10. Six-game homestands continue in 2023, as well as Monday off-days throughout the season. Excite Ballpark will be a weekend destination all season long as the Giants host games on 12 weekends, including home dates on Independence Day Weekend (July 1-3) and Father's Day (June 18), as well as being home on Memorial Day (May 29).

San Jose opens the 2023 season against the reigning California League North Division Champion Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies Affiliate) and closes the season against North Division rival Stockton Ports (Oakland A's Affiliate). In addition, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers Affiliate) will visit Excite Ballpark during the heat of summer the week of June 13-June 18 for a clash of North-South Division rivals. Game times and the 2023 promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket holders can now reserve and renew their seats for the 2023 season. All that is required is a 25% non-refundable deposit per seat. Fans can renew or purchase season tickets by calling 408.297.1435, by visiting the Excite Ballpark Box Office in person.

