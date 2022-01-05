San Jose Giants Announce 2022 Game Times

San Jose, CA- The San Jose Giants have announced 2022 game times for all matchups at Excite Ballpark, featuring 66 home games to see the future in San Jose this upcoming season.

The San Jose Giants' home-opener is slated for Friday, April 12 with a 6:30 pm first pitch. The 2022 schedule is packed for fans of all kinds, with Sunday day games (1 pm) in April and May for your company outings, 11 Friday Night Games (6:30 pm), 11 Saturdays (5 pm in April, 6 pm remainder of season) and 11 Sundays (1 pm in April and May, 5 pm remainder of season). Furthermore, fans can enjoy San Jose Giants baseball on several holidays including Easter Sunday (1 pm), Memorial Day (1 pm), Father's Day (5 pm), and a three-day Independence weekend at Excite Ballpark (6:30 pm all three games). The complete Promotional and Giveaway Schedule will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket and mini plan holders can now reserve and renew their seats for the 2022 season. Fans can renew or purchase season tickets or mini plans by calling 408.297.1435 or by visiting the Excite Ballpark Box Office in person.

