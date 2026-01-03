San Diego Sockers vs. Tacoma Stars - 1.4.26

Published on January 3, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers YouTube Video







San Diego Sockers face off against the Tacoma Stars live from accesso ShoWare Center.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.