San Diego Sockers vs. Milwaukee Wave - 1.17.26 - MASL Highlights

Published on January 20, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

In a rare meetup between two legendary indoor staples, it was the Milwaukee Wave taking a 10-5 win after a dominant second half

From UW-Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI







