San Diego Sockers vs. Empire Strykers - December 12th 2025 - MASL Highlights

Published on December 13, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers YouTube Video







The San Diego Sockers avenged their opening night defeat with their first win of the season over the Empire Strykers

Live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.