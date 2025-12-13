San Diego Sockers vs. Empire Strykers - December 12th 2025 - MASL Highlights
Published on December 13, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
San Diego Sockers YouTube Video
The San Diego Sockers avenged their opening night defeat with their first win of the season over the Empire Strykers
Live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA
Check out the San Diego Sockers Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 13, 2025
- Wave Embarrasses Comets on Home Turf - Milwaukee Wave
- Empire Collapses Late, Falls, 6-3, to Visiting San Diego - Empire Strykers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.