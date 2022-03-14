Saints Turn to Fans Once Again for Name the Pig Contest Presented by Star Tribune

ST. PAUL, MN - Often imitated, but never duplicated. There are contests to name boats and plows, but nothing quite compares to the original. It is a rite of passage for St. Paul Saints fans around the globe, a tradition that started back in 1993. As the Saints enter their 30th season this historic year will once again begin with a ritual that signifies baseball is here. It's the annual Naming of the Pig.

The Saints Name the Pig Contest, presented by Star Tribune, a staple of the organization for three decades, begins on March 14 and culminates on April 4. Fans can submit an unlimited number of names by going to: www.startribune.com/namethepig. One winning name will be chosen for the Saints ball pig in 2022 with the winning entry receiving a $50 Saints gift card, VIP Saints tickets, photos with the pig, a pig meet and greet and a first pitch at a Saints game.

The Saints ball pig begins its season with the Saints on Opening Day, just a few weeks old and weighing only a few pounds, and finishes the season as a full-grown pig, weighing over 200 pounds. The pig has a satchel draped over its back, loaded with baseballs and water, and waddles up to the home plate umpire anytime he needs fresh baseballs or hydration. Any umpire making their first visit to CHS Field must kiss the pig, a tradition dating back to the early years of Midway Stadium.

The 2021 pig took a page straight out of Hollywood, with a connection to one of their owners, as Space Ham soared into the Saints first season as the Twins Triple-A affiliate. Many of the past names played on hot topics of the year, current events or local celebrities. The Saints found a way to have fun during the pandemic shortened season with This Little Piggy Stayed Home. Winter never came during their championship run in 2019 with Daenerys Hoggaryen. In 2018 the Saints struck a chord with the younger generation as Porknite danced his way into fans' hearts. The year before that they tested the political waters with Alternative Fats. In 2016 the Saints honored global icon, and Minnesota Native son, with Little Red Porkette. During the first season at CHS Field the Saints paid homage to Lowertown artists as they went with Pablo Pigasso. In 2014 the Saints received the Colboar bump with Stephen Colboar. The 2012 season saw two mascots for the first time: Kim Lardashian and Kris Hamphries. Past names have included Mackleboar (2014), Brat Favre (2010), Slumhog Millionaire (2009), Boarack Ohama (2008), Notorious P.I.G. - Piggy Smalls (2003) and Kevin Bacon (2001).

When the Saints moved to town in 1992, their sister team in Fort Myers was having great success with a live Golden Retriever mascot and the Saints wanted to capitalize on that success. Libby Veeck, the wife of Saints owner and President Mike Veeck, came across an interesting tidbit in a book she was reading and discovered St. Paul was known as "Pig's Eye" after Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant. Thus, the pig mascot was born.

Since 1993 the Saints have received the pig from Dennis and Marilyn Hauth who handle, train, design costumes and house the pigs.

Below is a list of all the Saints pigs names throughout the years.

93 The Saint

94 St. Paula

95 St. Patrick

96 Tobias

97 Hamlet

98 The Great Hambino

99 Hamilton

00 Hammy Davis Jr.

01 Kevin Bacon

02 Wilbur

03 The Notorious P.I.G - Piggy Smalls

04 Squeal Diamond

05 Ham Solo

06 Bud Squealig

07 Garrison Squeallor

08 Boarack Ohama

09 Slumhog Millionaire

10 Brat Favre

11 Justin Bieboar

12 Kim Lardashian & Kris Hamphries

13 Mackleboar

14 Stephen Colboar

15 Pablo Pigasso

16 Little Red Porkette

17 Alternative Fats

18 Porknite

19 Daenerys Hoggaryen

20 This Little Piggy Stayed Home

21 Space Ham

The name will be unveiled on Monday, April 11 a day before the Saints open at home. The first opportunity to see the newest addition to the organization is during the Saints home opener on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:37 p.m. against the Indianapolis Indians.

