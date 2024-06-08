SaberCats' Captain Nathan Den Hoedt Ahead of LA

Nathan Den Hoedt says the Houston SaberCats will continue to think week by week after becoming the first Major League Rugby team to secure a playoff place in 2024.

Beating the NOLA Gold 21-7 in Louisiana tries from Ronan Murphy, Keni Nasoqeqe, Andre Warner, and the laser-guided precision of Davy Coetzer from the kicking tee punched the Texans' ticket for the postseason.

Photo By Seth Monroy

"Honestly, it wasn't until after the game that we saw the post from MLR that we knew we were the first team (to qualify)," Den Hoedt said.

"We have been, and still have, a massive focus on taking it week by week.

"I know it is cliché to say we are not getting ahead of ourselves, but nothing changes.

"We just keep working and take each game as it comes. We have still got our eyes firmly set on winning games.

"This weekend, it is Los Angeles at home. That is the focus now. We are not looking too far ahead. Just taking it week by week."

Qualifying for the playoffs first continues Houston's Western Conference dominance.

When Heyneke Meyer and Pote Human were installed as Director of Rugby and head coach before the 2022 MLR season, the South African duo guided the club to the knockouts for a third consecutive season.

In his second season with the SaberCats, Den Hoedt has quickly become an important part of the club's fabric.

Photo By Nicholas Romero

Named team captain ahead of this season, the Australian has headed up a leadership group that includes Johan Momsen, Christian Dyer, Davy Coetzer, and AJ Alatimu.

Instilling a strong culture at SaberCats Stadium, the quintet has created a strong connection within the squad, which has reaped its rewards on the field this season.

"For us, it has been about creating an environment where we are all holding each other accountable," Den Hoedt said, "coming into training and doing those extras.

"Or small things, like when we first wake up in the morning and shake each other's hands.

"This might seem like a small thing, but we go out of our way to say hello to each other each day.

"The big thing is creating a culture where everyone wants to be there.

"I think when you get a culture like that. It shows on the field because everyone is willing to work for one another."

In Week 15, the SaberCats will be having a visit from RFC Los Angeles.

Their opposition from California come into the contest fresh from beating the Miami Sharks 45-15.

Just a week earlier, the Sharks stunned the reigning champions, the New England Free Jacks, with a last-gasp win in Florida, making LA's victory all the more impressive.

With Stephen Brett's LA currently six points away from that invaluable fourth spot in the Western Conference, there is certainly motivation for the visiting side.

Being broadcast live on FS2, it is another opportunity for Houston to show what they are made of.

Photo By Bayou Rugby Coverage

"For us, it is the same focus we have every week," Den Hoedt said. "The focus stays on us and maintaining momentum.

"We know they will be coming in high after that win, but the focus stays on us.

"We know if we do what we do best, we will come out on top.

"In terms of the Finals and things like that, it is great to qualify first, but we know that if we slack off, we can come in fourth.

"We are hoping to have two Finals matches. We need to stay on top."

But even while that game-by-game mentality is strong with Den Hoedt, what is on offer at the end of the 2024 season is not ignored.

Hoping to win a historic first MLR title would mean so much to everyone associated with a team that experienced a 2-16 season in 2021.

"I think especially for the owners and people like that who have been there through the not-so-successful years," Den Hoedt said.

"It is going to mean a hell of a lot to the coaches who came to a club three years ago that wasn't very successful and have turned it around.

"They have put in a lot of effort. Then the playing group, it would be very special.

"It is definitely something we are all working on and focussed on trying to achieve."

The Houston SaberCats wear their Speciality H-Town Jersey tonight.

WRITTEN BY JOE HARVEY

