Rudy Guimond Named Goaltender of the Year

Published on April 22, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL announced today that Rudy Guimond of the Moncton Wildcats has been awarded the Patrick-Roy Trophy as Goaltender of the Year.

Guimond was simply in a class of his own this season, leading all QMJHL goaltenders in wins (40), goals-against average (2.27), save percentage (.922), and minutes played (2,990).

He also ranked third in games played with 50 and fifth in shutouts with three, helping the Wildcats capture a second consecutive regular season championship.

Guimond, 20, wraps up his QMJHL career with a 2.14 goals-against average, surpassing the previous league mark of 2.31 set by Colten Ellis in 2021. - For interview requests with Rudy Guimond, please contact Julie Boucher at 506-724-0051 or at boucher.julie@moncton-wildcats.com. - Finalists

Lucas Beckman, Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Beckman split the 2025-2026 season between two teams: Baie-Comeau and Chicoutimi. He first posted a .905 save percentage in 23 games for the last-place Drakkar, before going on to dominate in goal for the Saguenéens, recording 13 wins in 15 games along with a 1.52 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage. Overall, the Ottawa Senators prospect finished second in the QMJHL with six shutouts, third with a .917 save percentage, and fifth with a 2.60 goals-against average.

William Lacelle, Rimouski Océanic and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

Lacelle finished the season with a 27-15-1-1 record, a 2.49 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage, and a league-leading seven shutouts. The sixth busiest goaltender in the league (45 games), Lacelle helped keep the Océanic in the playoff race during the first half of the season (.919 in 24 games). After being traded to the Armada, he stabilized the team's goaltending in the second half (.915 in 21 games). Lacelle is ranked seventh among North American goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the upcoming draft.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026

Rudy Guimond Named Goaltender of the Year - QMJHL

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