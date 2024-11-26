Rosters Announced for the QMJHL Cup in Châteauguay

Boucherville, QC - The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League has announced the two rosters for the QMJHL Cup, which will be held in Châteauguay from December 11 to 15, in conjunction with the CCM U18 AAA Challenge.

"The second stage of the QMJHL Cup is an excellent opportunity for the 40 players selected to measure themselves against the best U18 players in the province, in front of several QMJHL scouts on hand to flesh out their evaluation for the 2025 QMJHL Draft presented by Fenplast," explains Martin Lavallée, Assistant to the Commissioner and in charge of the QMJHL Cup.

The first segment of the QMJHL Cup took place in October in Dieppe, New Brunswick. Each division of the Atlantic provinces (New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland & Labrador) put together a squad of the best U16 players in their respective regions.

This time, the second stage will bring together 40 of Quebec's top U15 players from the LHEQ, RSEQ and CSSHL.

Here are the coaches who will lead the Blue and White QMJHL teams:

QMJHL Team White

Head Coach: Guillaume Vallée, Albatros Est-du-Québec U17 AAA

Assistant Coach: Michel Barrette Jr, Laval Hockey LHJAAAQ

Assistant Coach: Olivier Légaré, Commandeurs de Lévis U18 D1R

QMJHL Team Blue

Head Coach: Nicolas Boucher, Cascades Élite M15 AAA Élite

Assistant Coach: Jean Grignon-Francke, As de Québec U17 AAA

Assistant Coach: Pierre-Luc Lévesque, Corsaires de Pointe-Lévy M18 D1

For his part, Maxime Ouellet (Hockey Québec) will coach both teams' goalkeepers.

"We have put in place a staff of competent coaches, mainly from the LHEQ and RSEQ, who will accompany and guide all the players, with the sole aim of providing them with an enriching experience," concludes Martin Lavallée.

