Romain L'Italien Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

The latest player to earn Videotron Player of the Week honors in the QMJHL is Romain L'Italien of the Cape Breton Eagles. In a pair of road games, the 17-year-old forward from Amqui, Quebec scored three times and added four assists as the Eagles went 2-0-0-0 on the week.

On Saturday night in Saint John, L'Italien put together the best game of his QMJHL career so far. On top of potting his first career hat trick, the slick sophomore added a pair of assists as the Eagles downed the Sea Dogs by a score of 7-3. L'Italien, who would be named the first star of the contest, also registered a +5 rating on the night.

The following afternoon, the two teams made their way to Fredericton as part of the Sea Dogs hosted Capital City Series. L'Italien made himself at home right away, assisting on the game's opening goal less than five minutes in. He'd go on to add another assist on the game's final tally as the Eagles earned a 5-2 victory over the Sea Dogs. This time, L'Italien was named the game's second star while the Eagles not only leapfrogged over the Dogs in the standings over the weekend but also made their way back to the .500 mark.

Not only has L'Italien already eclipsed his rookie total for points on the year with 26 in 24 games, he has vaulted into top spot on the Eagles in scoring. L'Italien, who appeared on the NHL's initial prospect list for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, was selected fourth overall by the Eagles in 2024.

_

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 11 | Romain L'Italien (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildctas)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







