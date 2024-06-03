Roll the Highlight Reel: USL Championship Goal of the Week, Week 13 Nominees
June 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Long-range power and precision were the order of the weekend in the USL Championship as June kicked off with a bumper week of goals throughout the week's action. Here are our picks for four of the top finishes, now it's up to you to pick the winner of the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week presented by Select.
Vote for your favorite goal in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Thursday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.
