Rockford Rivets Introduce New Coaching Staff for the 2024 Season

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets proudly announce the appointment of a dynamic new coaching staff for the upcoming 2024 season. Led by newly promoted Manager Will Oberg, this talented team is poised to build on the successes of previous seasons and lead the Rivets to even greater achievements.

Will Oberg, promoted from his role as hitting coach, brings a wealth of experience and a passion for player development to his new position as Manager. Oberg's tenure with the team since 2023 has been marked by record-breaking performances, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead. During his off-season, Oberg will also serve as a Graduate Assistant at UIS under the guidance of Coach Trevor Forde, further enriching his coaching acumen.

Joining Oberg is Cam McDonald, whose impressive collegiate career at the University of Illinois and dedication to player development make him an invaluable addition as hitting coach. McDonald's achievements, including Freshman All-Big Ten and Second Team All-Big Ten honors, underscore his commitment to excellence both on and off the field.

Tyler Horvath, with over two decades of experience in the baseball world, brings a wealth of knowledge as the newest addition to the coaching staff. From his time as a left-handed pitcher for the University of Illinois Springfield to his recent role as a Graduate Assistant at Quincy University, Horvath's expertise will be instrumental in guiding the team to success.

Rounding out the coaching lineup is Tanner Bradley, a standout figure in both the game and coaching realms. Bradley's journey began on the mound at Rend Lake College, where he played an integral role in securing the 2019 Region 24 championship, a testament to his exceptional pitching skills. Transitioning to the University of Montevallo, Bradley continued to excel, leaving an indelible mark on the collegiate baseball scene. As he shifted from player to coach, Bradley served as the Pitching Coach at Southeastern Illinois College, where he imparted his knowledge and passion for the game to aspiring pitchers. Currently, as the Assistant Coach at Auburn University Montgomery, Bradley continues to inspire and guide players to reach their full potential. Notably, in 2023, he served as the Pitching Coach for the Rockford Rivets, achieving a notable 4.10 staff ERA, ranking 4th best in the competitive Northwoods League.

"We are thrilled to welcome Will Oberg, Cam McDonald, Tyler Horvath, and Tanner Bradley to the Rockford Rivets coaching staff for the 2024 season," said Steve Malliet, General Manager. "Their combined expertise, dedication, and passion for the game will undoubtedly propel our team to new heights. We look forward to the positive impact they will have on our players and the continued success of the Rockford Rivets."

