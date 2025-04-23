Roanoke's Carson Gallagher Named SPHL Rookie of the Year

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Wednesday announced that Carson Gallagher of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been selected as the SPHL Rookie of the Year in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters, and staff.

Twin brothers Arkhip and Filimon Ledziankou of the Birmingham Bulls finished second in the balloting.

Gallagher led all rookies with 18 goals and 47 points (tied) while finishing second in assists (29). Acquired on November 26 after playing nine games with Evansville and Pensacola, the Courtice, ON native recorded 46 points in 42 games for Roanoke.

Gallagher becomes the first Rail Yard Dawg to earn Rookie of the Year honors.

Previous SPHL Rookie of the Year Award Winners

2023-24 - Simon Boyko, Fayetteville Marksmen

2022-23 - Austin Alger, Fayetteville Marksmen

2021-22 - Marcel Godbout, Peoria Rivermen

2020-21 - Jake Wahlin, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts

2018-19 - Ben Blasko, Peoria Rivermen

2017-18 - Jacob Barber, Birmingham Bulls

2016-17 - Mike Moran, Mississippi RiverKings

2015-16 - John Lidgett, Huntsville Havoc

2014-15 - Bryce Williamson, Columbus Cottonmouths

2013-14 - Joe Caveney, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2012-13 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths

2011-12 - Kiefer Smiley, Mississippi Surge and Jordan Chong, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2010-11 - Chris Wilson, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2009-10 - Jesse Biduke, Fayetteville FireAntz

2008-09 - Michael Richard, Twin City Cyclones

2007-08 - Taylor Hustead, Twin City Cyclones

2006-07 - Tim Velemirovich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 - Rob Sich, Florida Seals

2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz

The SPHL will announce its Most Valuable Player on Thursday.

