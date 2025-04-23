Roanoke's Carson Gallagher Named SPHL Rookie of the Year
April 23, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Wednesday announced that Carson Gallagher of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been selected as the SPHL Rookie of the Year in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters, and staff.
Twin brothers Arkhip and Filimon Ledziankou of the Birmingham Bulls finished second in the balloting.
Gallagher led all rookies with 18 goals and 47 points (tied) while finishing second in assists (29). Acquired on November 26 after playing nine games with Evansville and Pensacola, the Courtice, ON native recorded 46 points in 42 games for Roanoke.
Gallagher becomes the first Rail Yard Dawg to earn Rookie of the Year honors.
Previous SPHL Rookie of the Year Award Winners
2023-24 - Simon Boyko, Fayetteville Marksmen
2022-23 - Austin Alger, Fayetteville Marksmen
2021-22 - Marcel Godbout, Peoria Rivermen
2020-21 - Jake Wahlin, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts
2018-19 - Ben Blasko, Peoria Rivermen
2017-18 - Jacob Barber, Birmingham Bulls
2016-17 - Mike Moran, Mississippi RiverKings
2015-16 - John Lidgett, Huntsville Havoc
2014-15 - Bryce Williamson, Columbus Cottonmouths
2013-14 - Joe Caveney, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2012-13 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths
2011-12 - Kiefer Smiley, Mississippi Surge and Jordan Chong, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2010-11 - Chris Wilson, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2009-10 - Jesse Biduke, Fayetteville FireAntz
2008-09 - Michael Richard, Twin City Cyclones
2007-08 - Taylor Hustead, Twin City Cyclones
2006-07 - Tim Velemirovich, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 - Rob Sich, Florida Seals
2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz
The SPHL will announce its Most Valuable Player on Thursday.
