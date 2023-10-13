Rivets Announce VP of Ticket Sales, Alexander Atwood

Alexander Atwood, more often known as Zander, joined the Rockford Rivets in October 2023 as the Vice President of Ticket Sales. He oversees everything ticketing for the Rivets organization, and is responsible for leading the ticket sales staff and bringing in the best fans in all of the Northwoods League to Rivets Stadium.

Zander brings an abundance of experience to the Rivets organization, having worked in the sports and entertainment industry for over eight years. Before coming to Rockford, he served as the Ticket Sales & Annual Fund Director for Purdue University Fort Wayne Athletics. He also previously served as the Vice President of Sales for the summer collegiate team Lafayette Aviators Baseball of the Prospect League, and worked in a ticket service/retention capacity with Purdue University Athletics prior to that.

He graduated Cum Laude from Aquinas College (Grand Rapids, MI) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration/Sport Management in 2014, where he played two years of collegiate men's bowling in the NAIA Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference. He attained his Master of Business Administration degree from Purdue University Global in 2020.

In his free time, Zander enjoys spending time with his wife, Sandra, their dog Evey and cat Ted. Zander enjoys long road trips with roadside attraction stops, going to Wrigley Field to root for his Chicago Cubs, attending rock concerts, and keeping up on all the latest movies and shows.

