River Lions Edge Short-Handed Rattlers as Jalen Harris Leaves with Injury

Down three starters to injury in the second half, Saskatchewan finally ran out of steam.

The short-handed Rattlers fell 94-87 to the Niagara River Lions on Saturday at the SaskTel Centre while playing without three of its top four scorers in Jalen Harris, Elijah Harkless and Maurice Calloo.

Harris was injured on the second-last play of the first half, staying down on the offensive baseline until halftime. He did not return for the remainder of the contest, with Rattlers head coach Larry Abney saying after the game that Harris hurt his knee and his ankle and that he needed to see doctors for more information.

