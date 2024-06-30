Edmonton Cruises Past Vancouver to Stay Undefeated on the Road
June 30, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
The Edmonton Stingers asserted their dominance early and never looked back, securing a convincing 107-88 victory over the Vancouver Bandits in a highly anticipated Western Conference clash at Langley Events Centre on Saturday night.
With the win, Edmonton remains the only team unbeaten on the road this season at 6-0 and breaks Vancouver's previously perfect 6-0 home record.
Edmonton Stingers versus the Vancouver Bandits
