River Lions Come Back to Edge Rattlers 88-86

Ron Curry connected on a contested mid-range jumper to complete a Target Score Time comeback for the Niagara River Lions on Saturday (May 24).

The defending CEBL champs came back from an 13-point deficit to defeat the Saskatchewan Rattlers 88-86 in a defensive battle.

Niagara head coach Victor Raso said the defence stepped up late to propel the comeback.

"It just was ugly basketball, then we got really tough down the stretch," Raso said. "But we have to stop doing this because two of our wins are in these kinds of situations."

Raso praised his team's grittiness, but emphasized the need for improvement.

"We need to get home and we need to practice. We have had one practice as a group and we rode some momentum early, but we're not playing great basketball right now," Raso said...

