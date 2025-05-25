Bandits Rout Stingers for Third Straight Win to Open Season

Vancouver Bandits' Mitchell Creek on game night

A well-oiled machine continues to hum along in Vancouver.

The Bandits won their third straight game to open the season, routing the Edmonton Stingers 109-79 on Saturday at Langley Events Centre.

Vancouver (3-0) had already kicked off its campaign with 40- and 37-point blowouts prior to its latest 30-point romp.

Now, the Bandits have scored 107 more points than their opponents - and their players have twice set franchise scoring records, with Mitch Creek's 36 points matching the mark Tyrese Samuel established just last week.

Head coach Kyle Julius said his group is among the best he's ever worked with.

"These guys are just great guys. Every time I come in the gym, they're there early, they stay late, they care. ... They allow you to push them and they allow you to coach them and they're just great kids. The whole group of them is really high character," Julius said...

