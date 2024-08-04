River Lions Beat BlackJacks in Playoff Thriller as Khalil Ahmad Erupts in Target Score Time

Niagara River Lions' Khalil Ahmad on game night

It was the type of performance worthy of the two-time Clutch Player of the Year.

Khalil Ahmad scored 13 straight points in Target Score Time as the Niagara River Lions came back to beat the Ottawa BlackJacks 94-91 in the East semifinal at the Meridian Centre on Sunday.

The River Lions trailed by four points when the clock turned off - and Ahmad turned it on.

