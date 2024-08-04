River Lions Beat BlackJacks in Playoff Thriller as Khalil Ahmad Erupts in Target Score Time
August 4, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
It was the type of performance worthy of the two-time Clutch Player of the Year.
Khalil Ahmad scored 13 straight points in Target Score Time as the Niagara River Lions came back to beat the Ottawa BlackJacks 94-91 in the East semifinal at the Meridian Centre on Sunday.
The River Lions trailed by four points when the clock turned off - and Ahmad turned it on.
