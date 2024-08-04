Calgary Surge Upset Edmonton 78-69, Book Ticket to Championship Weekend for Second Year in a Row

August 4, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Calgary Surge on game night

() Calgary Surge on game night()

The Calgary Surge waltzed into Edmonton and ended the Stingers season for the second year in a row, securing a 78-69 victory at EXPO Centre on Sunday night to book their ticket to Championship Weekend.

Sean Miller-Moore, who flirted with a triple-double in a Play-In game victory over Winnipeg two days ago, scored six of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning layup through contact in Target Score Time.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.