River City Sweeps Weekly Awards With Andrew Penner And Micah Kaczor

July 22, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) News Release





River City takes home both awards this week, thanks to Andrew Penner winning the Player of the Week, and Micah Kaczor earning Pitcher of the Week. These awards are chosen by Pointstreak, who is the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation.

Penner hit .500 (9-18) with three home runs and drove in seven, giving him a 1.676 OPS on the week. He hit safely in all six games the Rascals played this week, recording an RBI in four of the games and hitting a home run in three different games. His big week helped River City to a 4-2 week.

The 24-year-old is in his first year in the Frontier League. He joined the Rascals from Cal State Bakersfield. On the year Penner has 59 hits, eight doubles, four home runs, 31 RBI, and a .827 OPS. His .304 batting average ranks him 5th in the League among active players.

Kaczor pitched 8 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball this week against the Southern Illinois Miners. He struck out seven while walking none in his Friday outing. Kaczor limited the Miners to four hits, giving him a .133 batting average against and a 0.48 WHIP.

Kaczor joined the Rascals, from Eastern Tennessee State, last month. Since signing The Nolensville, Tennessee native has dominated. He has posted a 2-1 record, a 1.45 ERA in 24.2 IP and 15 Ks in his short stretch with the Rascals. In his fours outings on the season, Kaczor has only allowed four runs, and has two scoreless starts.

Pointstreak provides the league with its statistical software and in game scoring applications.

The Frontier League is entering its 27th season in 2019 and features ten teams stretching from Pennsylvania to Missouri and from Kentucky to the Great Lakes. The Frontier League annually advances the most players to MLB organizations of any of the independent leagues, and 37 former Frontier League players have played in the Major Leagues.

