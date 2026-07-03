Rivalry Renews in Corvallis

Published on July 3, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The West Coast League's Game of the Week travels tonight to Goss Stadium as the Corvallis Knights host the Springfield Drifters, with first pitch set for 7:15 Pacific Time.

The game will stream live and free on WCL Live (available at https://wcleague.watch.pixellot.tv/home/) and the WCL Live apps, or via the Knights' YouTube page.

Both teams are opening the second half looking for a reset. The perennial playoff-bound Knights finished the first half at 13-14, while the Drifters went 9-18 - results neither team is eager to carry forward. A clean slate and a fresh set of standings make Friday as good a time as any for both to turn things around.

There's also bragging rights on the line. The Knights play at Goss Stadium, Oregon State's home field, while the Drifters hail from just down the road in Springfield, a few miles from the University of Oregon campus. Rivalry games between the two programs tend to carry an extra edge, and a second-half opener is no exception.

Oregon State legend Mike Parker handles the on-air call for Corvallis, with OSU head coach Mitch Canham among the notable guests slated to join Parker during the game.

"Every team gets a second half, but not every team gets a rivalry game to kick it off," said WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer. "Corvallis and Springfield playing for something other than the standings on Friday is exactly the kind of game our Game of the Week was built for."

The WCL Game of the Week airs every Friday night on WCL Live throughout the 2026 season, and next week's entry will feature the Marion Berries visiting the Edmonton Riverhawks before a huge RE/MAX Field audience.







West Coast League Stories from July 3, 2026

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