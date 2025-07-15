Respect the - Best 2025 Kicks from Rodrigo Blakenship: United Football League
July 15, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video
Leg of steel. Nerves of ice. Watch Rodrigo Blankenship's most clutch kicks of the 2025 season, including multiple bombs from 50+ yards. Week after week, he was automatic. #UFL #RodrigoBlankenship #ClutchKicks #SpecialTeams #BestOf2025
