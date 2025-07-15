Respect the - Best 2025 Kicks from Rodrigo Blakenship: United Football League

July 15, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video







Leg of steel. Nerves of ice. Watch Rodrigo Blankenship's most clutch kicks of the 2025 season, including multiple bombs from 50+ yards. Week after week, he was automatic. #UFL #RodrigoBlankenship #ClutchKicks #SpecialTeams #BestOf2025







United Football League Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.