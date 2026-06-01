Relive Every Highlight from the Regular Season FinaleHighlights Presented by Cricket Wireless

Published on June 1, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video


Relive every highlight from the regular season finale

Full game highlights presented by @cricketwireless

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