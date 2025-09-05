Relentless. Playmaker.
Published on September 4, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video
Watch the first round of the 2025 NLL Draft on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 1pm ET.
Exclusively on NLL+
Check out the National Lacrosse League Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from September 4, 2025
- Knighthawks Have Six Picks in Saturday's NLL Entry Draft - Rochester Knighthawks
- Teammates Turned Rivals: Swarm Players Clash in the Mann Cup Final of 2025 - Georgia Swarm
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.