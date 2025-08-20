Reintroduction of Classic "DUECE" Ball Design with Modern League-Wide Update

HICKORY, NC - The National Arena League (NAL) announced today that the league will move forward with a modernized version of the iconic "DUECE" football. This updated design represents both a tribute to the league's early roots and a step toward creating a stronger, more unified identity on the field.

Beginning with the 2026 season, the NAL will introduce its exclusive variation of the "DUECE", offering a fresh design that blends tradition with innovation. While each team will retain the ability to customize their footballs with unique colors and branding, the new template ensures a consistent and recognizable look across the league.

"This decision reflects our commitment to building the NAL's identity while also respecting the history of the game," said Brandon Ikard, Commissioner of the National Arena League. "This design brings back our own modernized version of the original as we are creating a league-standard that fans, players, and teams will instantly recognize."

The updated design will remain exclusive to the NAL and produced in partnership with the league's official ball provider, GOAT Sport. Each team will unveil their customized variation for fans to purchase ahead of the 2026 kickoff.

This move underscores the league's continued focus on innovation, tradition, and fan engagement as it prepares for another exciting season of football.







