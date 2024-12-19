Reebok Primed for Return to Basketball with New WNBA Collaboration

(BOSTON) - Reebok, the irreverent and iconic sports culture brand, and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced a multi-year partnership making the global sportswear giant an authorized footwear supplier for the league. The brand and its players will aim to create inspiring and engaging content that brings fans closer to the game and its rising stars, including Reebok athletes Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, Lexie Brown of the Los Angeles Sparks, and more.

"The WNBA continues to grow with iconic brands, and we look forward to Reebok joining us in driving women's basketball to new heights and inspiring the next generation," said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. "As we continue to capitalize on increased brand awareness, our work with Reebok is another step in bringing more fans to the game."

In 2021, Reebok boldly stated its go-forward objective to reclaim its rightful place in sport. Shortly thereafter, the brand would name Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson to executive leadership roles for its Basketball division and would sign rising basketball star and fashion icon Reese.

"It's an exciting time for Reebok, the WNBA, and the game of basketball overall," said Shaquille O'Neal, President of Reebok Basketball. "Reebok has always been committed to supporting the growth of the sport, and now with a strong plan, the right resources, and the welcoming arms of the WNBA, we're ready to dive in headfirst with everything from product to players and more."

This past summer, Reese launched her first official Reebok collection, "Reebok by Angel," and lead the unveiling of Reebok's new performance basketball shoe, the "Engine A". In late October, Reese and Reebok agreed to a multi-year partnership extension and confirmed a signature sneaker release for 2026 (making Reese only the second WNBA player to receive a signature shoe from Reebok). Most recently, in mid-November, Reese starred in the Reebok's new global campaign, "Sport is Everything," alongside the brand's diverse roster of rising global athletes and artists.

"Reebok has been such an amazing partner and advocate for women in sport," said Angel Reese. "As strong female athletes, we can use our platform to set an example for young players coming up in the sport. I'm happy to see the WNBA and Reebok supporting one another because I know that together we're so much stronger and our reach is so much further."

Reebok has been creating basketball shoes for women since the 1980s. The brand sponsored some of the nation's best women's collegiate basketball teams in history throughout the '90s, and in 1997 gave superstar Rebecca Lobo her own signature shoe. In the late '90s and early 2000's, Reebok landed marketing and licensing deals with the ABL, NBA, and WNBA, among other leagues, and in 2002 sponsored the first-ever women's high school all-American game. Today, the brand continues to support the game nationally and overseas through new partnerships with leagues like the UK's Super Basketball League (SLB), the Australian National Basketball League (NBL), and now the WNBA.

