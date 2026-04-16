Red, White & Blue Bowl Returns: New England Free Jacks vs. Old Glory DC: MLR Week 3: 2026
Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Old Glory DC YouTube Video
The rivalry is back. @TheNewEnglandFreeJacks and @oldglorydcrugby - structure vs. chaos, two of the East's most distinct identities - back on the same pitch for Week 3.
Major League Rugby Stories from April 15, 2026
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