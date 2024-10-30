Rawlings Hitting Award Winners Announced for Baseball and Softball

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024 Rawlings hitting awards for both baseball and softball. This award is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the 2024 regular season.

Rockford Rivets third baseman Maddox Mihalakis leads the baseball list of award winners. Mihalakis led the league with an impressive .429 batting average. Paige Zender of the Mankato Habaneros had the highest average in NWL Softball hitting .417 helping to lead the Habaneros to the Championship in the first year of NWL Softball.

Rawlings has been rewarding the top hitters in Northwoods League Baseball since 2007. This is the first year that Northwoods League Softball hitters are also receiving this award. To honor their achievement, the nine award winners in each league will receive a trophy from Rawlings. The complete list of 2024 Rawlings Award Winners is below.

Position Player NWL Team Batting Average

C Luca Dipaolo Rochester Honkers 0.338

Hilary Blomberg Madison Night Mares 0.4

1B Case Sanderson La Crosse Loggers 0.359

Paige Zender Mankato Habaneros 0.417

2B Jake Schaffner Madison Mallards 0.351

Carly Oliver Madison Night Mares 0.397

3B Maddox Mihalakis Rockford Rivets 0.429

Indigo Fish Mankato Habaneros 0.387

SS Drew Barragan Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 0.313

Brooke Holmes Mankato Habaneros 0.384

OF Andrew Sojka Willmar Stingers 0.398

Addison Blomberg Madison Night Mares 0.391

OF Max Buettenback Willmar Stingers 0.395

Sailor Hall Mankato Habaneros 0.39

OF Matthew Miura La Crosse Loggers 0.378

Amity White Mankato Habaneros 0.384

To be eligible a player would have needed to have enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title.

