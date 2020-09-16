Rau Named American Association Executive of the Year

September 16, 2020 - American Association (AA) News Release





MOORHEAD, MINN. - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks General Manager Matt Rau has been voted the 2020 American Association Executive of the Year, the league office announced today. Rau was selected for the award in a vote by the league's managers, media representatives and team executives.

Rau led the RedHawks organization during an unprecedented season where they served as the home to two clubs in 2020: Fargo-Moorhead and the Winnipeg Goldeyes. With the Canadian border closed, the Goldeyes operated as a home club out of Newman Outdoor Field and the RedHawks and Winnipeg combined for 51 games over the course of two months.

The RedHawks finished the 2020 season with a record of 28-32 in a season that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Playing to limited capacity and socially-distanced crowds, the RedHawks averaged nearly 1,300 fans per game at Newman Outdoor Field.

Rau, a Fargo native, took over as General Manager of Fargo-Moorhead prior to the 2018 season. Previous to joining the Fargo-Moorhead organization, Rau worked for Learfield Communications in St. Cloud, MN as the General Manager of St. Cloud State Sports Properties. Rau also worked for the Kinston (NC) Indians of the Carolina League (High-A), Omaha Storm Chasers of the Pacific Coast League (Triple-A) and the Dubuque (IA) Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League.

A graduate of Ashford University (IA), Rau attended North Dakota State University and played baseball for the Bison. His career in sports started with the RedHawks, working on the grounds crew while attending NDSU.

The American Association will announce other awards on the following schedule:

Playing Surface of the Year Thursday, Sept. 17

Organization of the Year October

