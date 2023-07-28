Ramos Drives in Six, Giants Roll to 12-1 Victory

The San Jose Giants won their second straight game in Rancho Cucamonga with a 12-1 triumph over the Quakes on Thursday evening at LoanMart Field. Jose Ramos drove in six runs and finished a triple shy of the cycle to lead the offensive outburst as the Giants earned consecutive road victories for the first time in the second half. San Jose (53-40 overall, 13-14 second half) has now taken two of the first three games in the series and are 9-3 since the All-Star break.

Ramos (3-for-5, 2B, HR, 6 RBI) matched the most RBI's by a Giants player in a game this season (Matt Higgins) as part of his three-hit night. Zach Morgan (2-for-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI) added a pair of doubles and knocked in three runs while P.J. Hilson (1-for-3, HR, RBI) also went deep. San Jose took control of the game with a six-run top of the third inning and never looked back on their way to the convincing victory.

Giants starting pitcher Nomar Medina fired five scoreless innings to pick-up the win. Medina pitched around four hits and three walks during his outing while collecting six strikeouts. The San Jose pitching staff owns a stellar 2.33 ERA in the 12 games since the All-Star break.

San Jose jumped out early on Thursday as the Morgan-Ramos duo combined to produce a run in the top of the second inning for a 1-0 lead. With two outs, Morgan hit a double and immediately scored when the next hitter, Ramos, grounded a single into left.

The Giants then erupted in the top of the third sending all nine hitters to the plate in a six-run inning. Hilson led off the frame with a home run to left - his fourth round-tripper of the season. Turner Hill followed by drawing a walk, stealing second and taking third on a balk. With one out, Diego Velasquez walked and stole second before Justin Bench came through with an RBI single to make it 3-0. Bench eventually swiped second - the third stolen base of the inning - before Morgan stepped to the plate with two outs and delivered the clutch hit as he smacked a double to the fence in deep left center that brought home two more runs for a 5-0 advantage. Ramos was up next and he launched a towering two-run home run down the left field line to push the lead to 7-0. Ramos' homer was his second of the season.

Meanwhile, Medina managed to keep the Quakes off the board for the entirety of his start. The left-hander tossed a 1-2-3 first inning before pitching around a one-out double and a two-out walk in the second. In the bottom of the third, Wilman Diaz walked with one out, but was later thrown out at third by the center fielder Hill on a single up the middle off the bat of Josue De Paula. Medina then worked through a leadoff walk and a two-out single in the fourth.

San Jose added to their lead with a single tally in the top of the fifth as Bench and Anthony Rodriguez produced back-to-back singles before a Morgan sacrifice fly. Medina then finished his outing with a scoreless bottom of the fifth with the left fielder Alexander Suarez throwing out De Paula, who was trying to stretch a hit into a double, to end the inning.

The Giants kept the pressure on with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings. In the top of the sixth, Hilson worked a leadoff walk and eventually scored after back-to-back Rancho errors. An inning later, Bench was hit by a pitch to leadoff, took third on an error and later came home on a Ramos RBI groundout to make it 10-0.

Jorge Garcia had a solid long relief appearance for San Jose tossing three strong innings with one run and two hits allowed. Garcia, who relieved Medina to begin the bottom of the sixth, retired seven of the first eight batters he faced. The Quakes finally broke through in the bottom of the eighth as De Paula doubled with one out, took third on a wild pitch and scored when Jorge Puerta hit a sacrifice fly. Garcia though prevented further damage in the inning to finish his night.

Ramos then knocked in two more runs in the top of the ninth to complete the scoring. Velasquez led off the inning with a single before Morgan drew a two-out walk. Ramos followed by blasting a fly ball to the fence in deep left center for a double as both runners came home for a 12-1 cushion.

Tyler Vogel closed out Rancho Cucamonga with a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

The Giants out-hit the Quakes 10-6. San Jose was 6-for-14 with runners in scoring position compared to 0-for-6 for Rancho Cucamonga. Bench (2-for-4, RBI) also had a multi-hit game for the Giants. San Jose was a perfect 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts. The Giants have won consecutive road games for the first time since claiming seven straight away from home during their Modesto & Visalia trips late in the first half (May 27-June 10).

The Giants continue their series in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday evening with first pitch at LoanMart Field set for 6:30 PM. Mauricio Estrella is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

