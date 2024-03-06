Québec City Awarded 2024 Frontier League All-Star Game

QUÉBEC, QC - The Frontier League and the Capitales de Québec are proud to announce that Québec and Stade Canac have been awarded the 2024 Frontier League All-Star Game.

With smiles on their faces, Capitales de Québec president Michel Laplante and vice- president Charles Demers unveiled the program for July 16 and 17, when the league's top players will be in the Old Capital. The itinerary for the owners, team staff members, and All-Star players includes a cultural tour of Old Québec, a banquet at the historic ChÃ¢teau Frontenac, a golf outing at the Club de golf royal de Québec and, of course, a sampling of the famous poutine! The aim of these activities is to showcase the best the city has to offer, along with highlighting the differences that make Québec City such a special place in North America.

"We are excited for Quebec City to host the 31st Frontier League All-Star Game, and the first time that our signature event is being played in Canada," commented Frontier League commissioner Steve Tahsler. "Stade Canac has an amazing atmosphere, as the crowds during their playoff games of the past three years has demonstrated. Québec City is a favorite destination for visiting teams, and we thank the Capitales' organization for arranging a series of events to showcase one of the oldest European settlements in North America."

Fans certainly haven't been forgotten, as officials have announced more-than-affordable admission prices for baseball fans. An admission to the home run derby on July 16 will only cost $5, and the All-Star Game tickets will start at $15 per person. Fans will have the opportunity to showcase their baseball skills as they are invited to participate in a skills competition preceding the home run derby.

The 2024 Frontier League All-Star Game combines with the Capitales' 25th season, which will undoubtedly celebrate a historic campaign for the Capitales.

