Quarterbacks of Arena One Football 2025

February 10, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Arena One Football kicks off the season in one month when the Orlando Predators visit the Southwest Kansas Storm on March 8th. The inaugural Arena One Football will consist of a 14-week regular season stretching well into June, with 11 teams making up the league for 2025.

As we close in on the start of the season, now is a great time to meet the quarterbacks set to lead these 11 teams into 2025. Please get to know the signal callers leading their teams into the arena with hopes of an Arena Football championship on the line. Some have been playing professional football since 2008, others are fresh out of the college ranks.

ALBANY FIREBIRDS

SAM CASTRONOVA

Castronova is no stranger to Albany, leading the Albany Empire to the NAL championship in 2022. Castronova ranked second in the NAL that season with 58 passing touchdowns, 2,369 yards and led the league with 15 rushing touchdowns.

Castronova, who hails from across the state in Buffalo, New York, went down to Jacksonville, Florida, in 2023, where he led the Sharks to an NAL title. In 2023, Castronova won offensive player of the year in the IFL while quarterbacking the San Antonio Gunslingers.

ROBERT MCCOY JR.

Fresh out of college, Robert McCoy Jr played his final season at Charleston Southern University located in North Charleston, South Carolina. The first five years of his career were spent at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut. In his final season with the Buccaneers, McCoy Jr led the team to an upset win over #15-ranked Furman. McCoy Jr had more than 2,000 yards of offense in his collegiate career and led the Pioneers to a playoff appearance in 2021. He went on to have 62 rushing yards on seven carries in his playoff appearance.

ARIZONA BANDITS

MALIK HENRY

A star of the Netflix documentary series "Last Chance U" while playing for Independence Community College, Malik Henry began his college football career at Florida State before stopping at Independence on his way to finishing out his stellar career at Nevada. His pro career began in the IFL with the Frisco Fighters before moving over to the NAL, where he spent time with ten Jacksonville Sharks and Carolina Cobras in 2022. In 2023, he led the Cobras all the way to the title game where they lost to his former team, the Jacksonville Sharks. Henry spent last offseason as a member of the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.

EDDIE SCOTT JR.

Joining the Bandits out of the University of Charleston is Eddie Scott Jr. The Wall, New Jersey native is a triple-threat player. He can throw the ball, run the ball, and also catch the ball. Expect to see this gunslinger line up at tight end occasionally as the Bandits use his athleticism to its full capacity. As a star high school quarterback for Wall High School, Scott threw for more than 2,300 yards and had 16 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns in his senior season. His college career started at Holy Cross and Monmouth before finishing out at Charleston.

BILLINGS OUTLAWS

DANIEL SOUTHWICK

Returning to the Outlaws for 2025, The 43-year-old Southwick has been a professional quarterback since 2008. Southwick grew up in Provo, Utah, and originally signed with BYU before taking two years off to take a two-year Mormon mission. He made stops at Oregon State, Dixie State, and the University of Utah before finishing his career at Occidental. His professional career started with the Louisville Fire of Arena Football in 2008 before joining the Oakland Raiders in 2009. Southwick has made a lot of stops along the way, including for the San Jose SaberCats, Los Angeles Kiss, Orlando Predators, Philadelphia Soul, and Jacksonville Sharks. He landed in Billings last year and the team won the Arena championship, he's back in 2025 to try and help run it back.

BRADEN WINGLE

Wingle comes to the Outlaws from the Fort Lewis Skyhawks. The Bakersfield, California native began his career at Fresno State, with a couple of stops along the way. Wingle was a two-year starter at Fort Lewis and looks to compete with Southwick for the starting job.

CORPUS CHRISTI TRITONS

JOSH HOLLINS

The Tritons' new quarterback comes over after playing quarterback for the Kansas City Goats last season. In a single game for the Goats in 2024, Hollins threw 12 touchdown passes. Hollins came to the Arena ranks after playing his college ball at Coahoma Community College. Hollins hails from Clarksdale, Mississippi.

JA'VONTAE JOHNSON

An experienced Arena Football quarterback Johnson comes to the Tritons after playing for the Duluth Harbor Monsters in 2024. Johnson spent 2023 with the Tri-City Rush, where he led the team to a perfect 9-0 record while tossing 45 touchdowns. Johnson has also played for the Sioux City Bandits and Salina Liberty. The Louisiana native played his college ball at Dakota College.

ARTHUR ANDERSON IV

Anderson is listed as a WR/QB for the Tritons. Anderson came over from the Billings Outlaws, where he played wide receiver and was a part of their 2024 Arena Football championship team.

NASHVILLE KATS

KORY CURTIS

He is a 6-4 235lb quarterback from Cape Coral, Florida, who started his career at Ohio State University. Curtis made a stop at Bryant University before finding a home at Gannon University, where he thrived. In two seasons, Curtis threw for more than 5,000 yards and 47 touchdowns. He added five touchdowns on the ground and even punted 37 times in his career for the Golden Knights. Kurtis spent time with the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL last preseason.

JAKE DUNNIWAY

The Tracy, California native was a two-season starter at Sacramento State, where he posted 5,576 yards and 36 touchdowns across 33 games. Last season, Dunniway spent time with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.

OREGON LIGHTNING

COLLYN ANDERSON

Standing 6-5 and weighing 210lbs. Anderson hails from Durham, North Carolina. His collegiate career began at Riverside City College, where he tossed 2,300 yards and 29 touchdown passes, including a five-touchdown game against LA Harbor. He then went to Fayetteville State University, where he played both wide receiver and quarterback, helping lead the team to a CIAA championship game.

MATTHEW IOANE

No stranger to the Arena game or this team. Ioane started out in Oregon with the Oregon High Desert Storm (now the Oregon Lightning) where he led the AWFC in passing touchdowns in both seasons with the team. He won the AWFC Offensive Player of the Year award and led the High Desert Storm to the title game in 2023. Last season, Ioane played for the Idaho Horseman. With his former team returning to the game with a new name and new league, Ioane was happy to re-sign with the Lightning for 2025.

KEEGAN MCCORMACK-REAMER

McCormack-Reamer comes from Farmington Hills, Michigan. He spent time at M-State Fergus-Falls before finding a home at Virginia University of Lynchburg. McCormack-Reamer has proven his commitment to playing the game, most recently playing for the Munster Blackhawks of the German Football League.

ORLANDO PREDATORS

DALTON COLE

A left-handed quarterback out of West Henderson, North Carolina. He played for the Brevard County Tornadoes. As a five-year starter for the team, he racked up more than 4,000 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, and an additional 14 rushing touchdowns. That's not all, though. Cole got in at wide receiver, compiling 359 yards and two touchdowns over his last two seasons at school. Cole. Last recently played for the Amarillo Dusters of the NAL.

ANDRE SALE

A former LSU walk-on quarterback who backed up Joe Burrow. Sale is from Little Rock, Arkansas. The sale started his career at Tennessee Tech, where he played for two seasons before transferring to LSU to play behind now-Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Sale got into coaching, working with quarterbacks and wide receivers before suiting up for a professional football career. He played the last two seasons with the Tulsa Oilers, tossing more than 2,500 yards and 62 touchdowns. At the same time, rushing for 11 more scores.

SALINA LIBERTY

JAVIN KILGO

Returning to the Salina Liberty as the only quarterback currently on their roster, They know what they have in Kilgo, who helped the team win a CIF Championship last time he was with the team. From Ypsilanti, Michiga,n the 6-5 quarterback spent time at Ellsworth Community College, College of the Sequoias, and Midwestern State University. Last season, Kilgo played for the Duke City Gladiators of the CIF.

SOUTHWEST KANSAS STORM

MONTELL COZART

A 29-year-old quarterback with a ton of professional experience. The Kansas City, Missouri, product played quarterback for the University of Kansas and then Boise State. Cozart went to the CFL, where he won a Grey Cup as a rookie, spending three years with the team. After the COVID-19 pandemic suspended many leagues, Cozart was picked up by the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, where he won a championship with the team in 2022. Cozart was then traded to the Houston Gamblers, where he played most recently.

JAIRUS GRISSOM

A Detroit, Michigan native, Grissom began his career at Eastern Michigan University, making a quick stop at Morgan State before landing at Saginaw Valley State, where he appeared in 18 games. Grissom spent his rookie season as a professional in the Indoor Football League as a member of the Iowa Barnstormers.

JALEN MORTON

Another veteran of the game and a former CFL player. The 27-year-old from Arlington, Texas, played his college ball at Prairie View A&M, where he threw for 5,237 yards and 42 touchdowns. He rushed for another 1,579 yards and 22 additional touchdowns. Morton spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts of the NFL before landing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL. Morton then ended up in Birmingham with the Stallions, where he won the 2023 USFL championship.

WASHINGTON WOLFPACK

JOSEPH HESS

Recruited by Big Ten and Big 12 schools before an illness derailed those plans. Hess recovered and went to Ellsworth Community College before transferring to College of the Canyons and finishing his college career at North American University. Hess had workouts for the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos of the NFL. Then came Arena Football. In 2023, he started for the Orlando Predators, throwing for more than 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns. He spent last season with the West Texas Desert Hawks.

ADAM KRUSE

A local, Kruse is a Tacoma, Washington native. He's a member of the Pacific Northwest Football Minor League Football Hall of Fame. Kruse has played all over, including recent stints with the NorCal Lions, Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks, and Oregon Blackbears.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON MAVERICKS

ED CROUCH

Miami, Florida's Ed Crouch is a seasoned Football player. Ed started at Coffeeville Community College before moving to McPherson College. He had more than 7,000 pass yards and 63 touchdowns in four seasons with the Bulldogs. Crouch was the 2022 Fan-Controlled Football MVP after leading the Wild Aces to the 2021 People's Championship and winning MVP of the game. In 2023, he was a CIF All-Star for the Salina Liberty. Last season, Crouch was the quarterback of the Wichita Regulators.

NICK KARGMAN

He was a top-50 dual-threat quarterback coming out of high school where he set a New Jersey state record by throwing for 3,963 yards as a senior. He also set a state record for throwing for 539 yards and eight touchdowns in a single game and graduated, holding the South Jersey record with 259 completions in a season. Kargman made stops at Akron, Western Michigan, and then landed with the Wagner College Eagles. Kargman looks to compete for the starting role in Wilkes-Barre.

FRED PAYTON JR.

Hailing from Lilburn, Georgia. He played his college ball at Coastal Carolina and Mercer. Throwing for almost 7,000 yards in his career between the two schools, Payton tossed 65 touchdowns. His senior season is when he really blossomed, passing for 3,019 yards and 32 touchdowns. Payton's rookie campaign as a pro was last season with the Jacksonville Sharks.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.