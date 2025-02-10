February 10 Transactions Update

February 10, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Coming off of the Big Game and the AF1 combine, we are ready for the 2025 Arena Football One season to kick off on March 8! Get ready for the return of Arena Football and get hyped for all the action. Here is the February 10 AF1 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Demetrich Anderton Orlando OL

Krikour Koustanian Arizona OL

Russell Minor-Shaw Billings QB

Dhaquille Williams Albany WR

Kam Harvey Oregon WR

Chei Hill Washington DE

Elijah McGee Oregon RB/WR

Amani Peoples Oregon DE/LB

