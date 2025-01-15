Quad City Duo Named Warrior SPHL Co-Players of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (January 7, 2025) - The SPHL announced today that Jacob Gagnon and Leif Mattson of the Quad City Storm have been named the Warrior SPHL Co-Players of the Week for January 6-12.

In leading Quad City to a sweep of visiting Roanoke, Gagnon, a rookie defenseman playing who was just signed on December 31, scored three goals, including two game-winners, and was +3. Mattson, who leads the SPHL in scoring with 46 points, scored two goals and added three assists in the wins.

On Friday, Gagnon scored his first two SPHL goals, including the game-winner with less than four minutes remaining in regulation to break a 3-3 tie and give the Storm a 4-3 win. Mattson scored his 18th goal of the season early in the second period to jump-start Quad City's rally from a 3-1 deficit. Mattson later assisted on the game-tying goal in the third period.

The following night, Mattson scored a shorthanded goal and added two assists while Gagnon netted his third goal of the weekend as part of a three-goal second period in Quad City's 5-2 win over the Rail Yard Dawgs

In addition to leading the SPHL in points, Mattson ranks second in goals (20), assists (26) and power play goals (seven - tied).

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Drake Glover, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Ryan Kenny, Fayetteville (1-0-1, 1.50 gaa, 0.944 sv%), Tao Ishizuka, Macon (3 gp, 1g, 5a, +3, and Tommy Munichiello, Roanoke (2 gp, 2g, 1a)

