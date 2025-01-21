QMJHL Lauches Two Podcasts

Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce the launch of two podcasts, one in French and one in English.

The French podcast will be entitled "Aux quatre coins" and will be hosted by Maxime Van Houtte, a former BPM Sports host who has a growing subscriber base on his YouTube channel Ton boy Max.

In English, the podcast will be called "Around the Maritimes" and will be hosted by Mavs Gillis and Jeremy Boucher. Both have been covering the QMJHL for several years.

"The QMJHL is a performance league, with good players, good people and good stories. We need to talk about it more. That's what our two podcasts will allow us to do. Maxime, Mavs and Jeremy will have a great freedom of subject and speech. We're hoping that our two podcasts will quickly become a rendez-vous for our fans," says Commissioner Mario Cecchini.

The format of both podcasts will be identical: the first part will be devoted to QMJHL news and the second to an in-depth interview with one of the League's key actor.

The two podcasts will alternate each week and will be available on our YouTube channel and on all major podcast platforms, such as Spotify and Apple podcast.

Around the Maritimes will be available on Wednesdays, starting January 22

Aux quatre coins will be available on Fridays, starting January 31

