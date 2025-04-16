QMJHL Cup in Boisbriand: Rosters and Coaches Announcement

The QMJHL Cup, a tournament that brings together the best 15-year-old players from Quebec and the Atlantic provinces, will be held in Boisbriand from April 23 to 26. Today, the QMJHL announced the composition of the four teams and the names of the coaches who will lead them.

A few weeks ago, we announced that the four teams would be named after the four players inducted into the QMJHL Hall of Fame in 2024: Team Patrice Bergeron, Team Alexandre Daigle, Team Réginald Savage and Team Maxime Talbot.

The QMJHL Cup is a golden opportunity for the 15-year-old players invited to demonstrate their potential to scouts in preparation for the upcoming QMJHL Draft presented by Fenplast, to be held on June 6 and 7 in Quebec City.

Here are the coaches who will try to lead their teams to the QMJHL Cup:

Team Bergeron

Kyle McLennan, Pictou U18AAA

Guillaume Vallée, Albatros M17 AAA

Team Daigle

Bruno Gladu, André-Laurendeau Collégial D1

Marc-Olivier Samson, Grenadiers Châteauguay M18 AAA

Team Savage

Rebecca Babiak, Mount Academy U18 - CSSHL

Alex-André Perron, Gaulois Saint-Hyacinthe M18 AAA

Team Talbot

Martin-Olivier Cardinal, Riverains Collège Charles-Lemoyne M18 AAA

Jean-Daniel Charron, Forestiers Amos M18 AAA

