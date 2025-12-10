QMJHL Announces the Winner of the Maxi "Win Your Backyard Rink" Contest

Published on December 10, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







BOUCHERVILLE - The QMJHL is proud to announce the grand prize winner of the outdoor ice rink of the 2025 Maxi "Win your backyard rink" contest!

"Once again this year, several hundred participants tried their luck at winning a magnificent outdoor rink," said QMJHL Chief Marketing Officer Karl Jahnke. "This initiative is very popular with our fans and their families. I am pleased to announce that Mégane Asselin-Mercier from the Gatineau region is the winner of the Maxi ice rink! What's more, Ms. Asselin-Mercier, involved in the parent participation organization at Le Tremplin elementary school in Gatineau, will donate her prize to the school so that all the students can enjoy it this winter. "

"We are delighted with the continued popularity of the contest and proud to support the passion for hockey that drives so many Quebec families. Mégane Asselin-Mercier's inspiring gesture of donating her ice rink to Le Tremplin school perfectly embodies Maxi's commitment to actively supporting the communities where we operate. We look forward to seeing this rink become a place of gathering and fun for students this winter," said Patrick Blanchette, Vice President, Maxi.

The Maxi ice rink will be installed and inaugurated in early 2026. Congratulations, Ms. Asselin-Mercier!







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.