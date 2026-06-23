QMJHL and the Aléo Foundation Extend Partnership

Published on June 23, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Montreal - Following a five-year initiative with the Molson Foundation that provided QMJHL players with personalized career guidance and transition services delivered by the Aléo Foundation, the QMJHL has decided to extend the partnership through a new three-year agreement directly with the Aléo Foundation.

Over the past several seasons, after witnessing the significant positive impact these services have had on its athletes, the QMJHL determined it was essential to continue supporting players through the professional services offered by the Aléo Foundation. Led by Sophie Brassard, PhD, Director of Services and Scholarship Programs, the initiative includes:

Personalized follow-up services for all current and former QMJHL players;

Development of an educational plan integrated with each athlete's sports career plan;

Support for transitions to higher levels of competition or retirement from sport;

Meetings with parents, hockey operations staff, billet families, and academic advisors regarding the services available to players;

Access to academic and career counseling;

Job interview preparation and mock interviews;

Assistance with résumé writing;

University admission support;

Presentations during annual rookie on-boarding days.

These services are available not only to current players, but also to all former QMJHL players throughout every stage of their transition journey. Athletes can benefit from them upon entering the league, throughout their time with their teams, as they move on to the next stages of their careers, and even years later, when transitioning from professional hockey to the workforce.

"Player development and support are at the heart of our priorities. In 2024, we announced an increase to our scholarship program, and this partnership with the Aléo Foundation follows the same philosophy: providing our student-athletes with even greater educational and off-ice support."

- Mario Cecchini, QMJHL Commissioner

"For the Aléo Foundation, partnering with the QMJHL is a natural fit. As specialists in athlete transition services, our team, led by Sophie Brassard, is a logical ally in supporting the major transitions faced by these student-athletes. QMJHL players often leave home at a very young age and follow a path that differs greatly from that of their peers. Whatever their academic and athletic choices may be, we have solutions to offer them, a network to open to them, and specialized expertise to support them."

- Patricia Demers, Executive Director, Aléo Foundation







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2026

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