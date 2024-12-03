PWHL Weekly Notebook

December 3, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The puck dropped on Season Two of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) with a trio of Opening Weekend games that featured large crowds, exciting results, innovative rules, and impressive debuts and on-ice achievements.

OPENING WEEKEND ATTENDANCE HITS 26,144

The first three games of the 2024-25 PWHL season featured a total attendance of 26,144 fans. This included 8,089 at Toronto's new primary home venue at Coca-Cola Coliseum and 10,033 at Montréal's new primary home at Place Bell, plus 8,022 fans at Minnesota's Xcel Energy Center. The league's total attendance in 75 regular-season games since Jan. 1 is 418,403 - an average of 5,579 per game.

TORONTO AND MONTRÉAL OPEN WITH WINS AT HOME

The Toronto Sceptres defeated the Boston Fleet 3-1, and the Montréal Victoire edged the Ottawa Charge 4-3 in a shootout to celebrate home opener wins for the first time. Toronto's win extended their home streak to 10 games dating back to last season, and Montréal's shootout victory was their first in team history after going 0-3 in Season One. Last season, PWHL teams were 1-5 in home openers, with Minnesota picking up the only victory. The New York Sirens have now won two straight season-opening road games after beating the Frost 4-3 in overtime on Sunday, and defeating Toronto 4-0 in the league's historic Jan. 1 debut. Click here for PWHL schedule and results.

MINNESOTA RAISES WALTER CUP BANNER

Prior to Sunday's home opener, the Minnesota Frost raised a banner at Xcel Energy Center to commemorate the team's inaugural season Walter Cup championship. The pre-game ceremony was hosted by Tessa Bonhomme of the league's Jocks in Jills podcast and welcomed Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations, and members of last year's team. Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield skated the Walter Cup out onto the ice as part of the festivities and fans had the opportunity to take photos with the trophy in the concourse.

FIRST THREE GAMES BRING THREE UNIQUE RESULTS

Opening weekend featured a regulation win (Toronto 3-1 vs. Boston), a shootout win (Montréal 4-3 vs. Ottawa), and an overtime win (New York 4-3 vs. Minnesota). Based on the league's three-point format, teams earn three points in the standings for a regulation win, two points for a victory in overtime or a shootout, and one point for a loss in overtime or a shootout. Click here for PWHL standings.

NEW NO ESCAPE RULE MAKES INSTANT IMPACT

Boston captain Hilary Knight capitalized on the first power play opportunity of the season, scoring just 25 seconds into the advantage. As a result of the league's new No Escape Rule, Toronto was unable to make a line change to begin the penalty kill. The first three games saw five of the league's six teams score a total of six power play goals for an overall efficiency of 31.6%. Last season, the league's overall power play percentage was 16.7%. Click here for more about rule innovations.

NURSE SCORES FIRST JAILBREAK GOAL OF THE SEASON

Toronto forward Sarah Nurse scored the first shorthanded Jailbreak goal of the season - and her first in the PWHL - which freed teammate Izzy Daniel from the box with 1:49 remaining in her minor penalty. The Jailbreak goal was among the league's popular inaugural season rule innovations and occurred 13 times in Season One.

NEW TALENT DELIVERS MILESTONE MOMENTS

A total of 31 rookies made their PWHL debuts and 11 of them recorded their first career points, including the top five selections in the 2024 PWHL Draft. First overall pick Sarah Fillier (NY) picked up two assists and second overall pick Danielle Serdachny (OTT) became the first member of the 2024 draft class to score. Third overall pick Claire Thompson (MIN), fourth overall pick Hannah Bilka (BOS), and fifth overall pick Cayla Barnes (MTL) all tallied assists. Second round pick Jennifer Gardiner (MTL), fourth round pick Gabby Rosenthal (NY) and fifth round pick Dominique Petrie (MIN) scored their first career goals. Second rounder Britta Curl-Salemme (MIN), second rounder Ronja Savolainen (OTT) and camp invite Rylind MacKinnon (TOR) all picked up their first career assists.

EIGHT PLAYERS DEBUT WITH NEW TEAMS

A total of eight PWHL returnees played their first regular season games with their new teams. Daryl Watts, who signed with Toronto in the offseason after suiting up with Ottawa in Season One, picked up two assists in the Sceptres win. Montréal third round pick Abby Boreen, a reserve player with Minnesota last season, scored a goal and an assist for the Victoire. Free agent signees Clair DeGeorge (MTL via MIN), Emma Greco (BOS via MIN), Alexandra Labelle (MTL via NY), Rebecca Leslie (OTT via TOR), Alexa Vasko (OTT via TOR) and Emma Woods (TOR via NY) all made their debuts with their new teams.

LEAGUE LEADERS

New York forward Alex Carpenter, an inaugural season First Team All-Star and finalist for Forward of the Year and the Billie Jean King MVP award, sits atop the scoring lead with two goals and one assist. Abby Boreen (MTL), Jessie Eldridge (NY), Sarah Fillier (NY) and Daryl Watts (TOR) also delivered multi-point performances. In goal, Kristen Campbell (TOR), Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) and Corinne Schroeder (NY) all earned their first wins of the season. Click here for league stats.

PWHL RECOGNIZED AMONG SBJ POWER PLAYERS

The PWHL was recognized among this year's Sports Business Journal Power Players: Women's Sports, joining a movement that is redefining what is possible and showcasing the growing impact across the women's sports landscape. Last season, the PWHL was recognized at the SBJ Awards as the 2024 Sports Breakthrough of the Year. "The future of professional women's hockey in North America is brighter than ever." Click here to read more from SBJ.

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

PWHL action resumes tonight with the first of six games on this week's schedule. The puck drops for the first time this season at TD Place where the Ottawa Charge host the Toronto Sceptres at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Boston Fleet will host their home opener on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell against the Minnesota Frost in a rematch of the PWHL Finals. Also on Wednesday, the Montréal Victoire host the New York Sirens at 7:00 p.m. ET at Place Bell. On Friday night, Ottawa will play its first game at Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, where they'll host Montréal at 7:00 p.m. ET. Weekend action includes a pair of matinees as Toronto hosts Minnesota at Coca-Cola Coliseum at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by Boston hosting New York at the Tsongas Center on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

7:00 p.m. ET - Toronto Sceptres at Ottawa Charge (The Arena at TD Place)

Prime Video (Canada) and PWHL YouTube (U.S. / International)

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

7:00 p.m. ET - Minnesota Frost at Boston Fleet (Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell)

NESN, TSN+, PWHL YouTube (U.S. / International)

7:00 p.m. ET - New York Sirens at Montréal Victoire (Place Bell)

TSN 1/5, RDS, MSG/MSGHD, PWHL YouTube (U.S. / International)

Friday, December 6, 2024

7:00 p.m. ET - Montréal Victoire at Ottawa Charge (Canadian Tire Centre)

TSN 1/5, RDS2, PWHL YouTube (U.S. / International)

Saturday, December 7, 2024

2:00 p.m. ET - Minnesota Frost at Toronto Sceptres (Coca-Cola Coliseum)

CBC, PWHL YouTube (U.S. / International)

Sunday, December 8, 2024

4:00 p.m. ET - New York Sirens at Boston Fleet (Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell)

NESN, MSGSN2, TSN 1, PWHL YouTube (U.S. / International)

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2024

PWHL Weekly Notebook - PWHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.